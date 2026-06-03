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Wet pattern continues in Acadiana

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and last updated

Our wet weather pattern is sticking around, with multiple days of heavy rain risks forecasted for Acadiana.

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The WPC has us under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

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For rainfall amounts, areas along I-10 and south could see up to 3 inches, while those north of I-10 may get around 1 inch.

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Keep an eye out for heavier downpours, especially in the afternoon and evening!

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Today's temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging from the upper 80s to the low 80s.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.