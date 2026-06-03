Wet pattern continues in Acadiana

Our wet weather pattern is sticking around, with multiple days of heavy rain risks forecasted for Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has us under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For rainfall amounts, areas along I-10 and south could see up to 3 inches, while those north of I-10 may get around 1 inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Keep an eye out for heavier downpours, especially in the afternoon and evening!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today's temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging from the upper 80s to the low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.