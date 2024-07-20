Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wet and stormy week ahead!

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 20, 2024

Get ready for a wet, rainy, stormy week in Acadiana! Rain chances are up to 80%, so expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although severe weather is not anticipated, there is a chance of a few strong storms.

17 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Starting tomorrow, deep tropical moisture will move into the area, which will increase the likelihood of rain throughout the week. The air will feel quite muggy, with dewpoints remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s.

1Euro Moisture PW.png

Most areas could see up to 4 inches of rain over the next few days. Be prepared for possible flash flooding due to heavy rainfall from some storms.

1WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

On the bright side, temperatures will stay below average in the 80s, thanks to rain-cooled air and cloud coverage.

1CPC Temp 8-14 Outlook.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.