Wet and stormy week ahead!

Get ready for a wet, rainy, stormy week in Acadiana! Rain chances are up to 80%, so expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although severe weather is not anticipated, there is a chance of a few strong storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Starting tomorrow, deep tropical moisture will move into the area, which will increase the likelihood of rain throughout the week. The air will feel quite muggy, with dewpoints remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Most areas could see up to 4 inches of rain over the next few days. Be prepared for possible flash flooding due to heavy rainfall from some storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On the bright side, temperatures will stay below average in the 80s, thanks to rain-cooled air and cloud coverage.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.