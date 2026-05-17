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Wet and soggy weather pattern takes over this week

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

Starting Tuesday, we're expecting a change in the weather pattern to a wet and soggy one. The rain gear will definitely be a must! We're talking high-end rain chances between 50% to 80%.

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A marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather covers our area from Tuesday into Wednesday, so we'll keep an eye on this if it shifts further south.

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We could see several inches of rain through next weekend, with the EURO model predicting totals of up to 4 or 5 inches by next Monday. This can be higher in some storms producing heavy rain. The conditions are ripe for widespread showers and thunderstorms, with a moist airmass setting the stage for some torrential downpours.

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There is a multi-day flash flood risk beginning Tuesday, currently at a marginal (1/4) threat, which may increase as the ground starts to saturate.

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Tonight will be another warm one in the mid-70s.

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Highs tomorrow heat up into the upper 80s along with breezy winds.

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A wind advisory may be in the cards. Also, a few isolated afternoon showers are possible.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.