Weekend Forecast: Tropics and temperatures are HOT!

The tropics are still fairly hot since Francine's departure! A disturbance off the east coast may develop into a tropical depression over the warm waters of the Atlantic in the next few days.
Tropical Storm Gordon is currently in the middle of the Atlantic, but thankfully, it remains over open waters and doesn't pose a threat to anyone. It's expected to weaken and transition into a low-pressure system over the next couple of days.
Acadiana is in for another beautiful day, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s under partly cloudy skies."
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.