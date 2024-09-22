Weekend Forecast: The first day of Fall is Sunday and developments in the tropics!

Watch Now
Tomorrow marks the first day of Fall, when we'll have equal day and night. The official start time is 7:43 in the morning.

However, it looks like the temperatures won't feel very fall-like, especially with highs in the low 90s.

The tropical disturbance near Mexico is now at a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm within the next 7 days. We'll get more details once it becomes an invest area. As for Invest 98L, it's still hanging around, but development is unlikely due to dry conditions in the vicinity. There's also a tropical wave located below 98L with a 40% chance of formation in the next 7 days.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

