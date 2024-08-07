Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies and triple digits highs

Acadiana has another heat advisory this week, which will be in effect from 11 AM until this evening. Heat indices are expected to reach up to 110°F.

Today's highs will range from the upper 90s to low 100s. Yesterday, Lafayette reached 100°F, just two degrees shy of the record set last year at 102°F. However, another day of sunny skies is in store for Acadiana.

The tropical wave near South America is showing little to no signs of formation over the next several days. Louisiana, however, is not under any threat of tropical development. In the meantime, Tropical Storm Debby is still causing havoc in the southeast.

