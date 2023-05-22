Weather Stays Quiet This Week

Fairly pleasant temperatures are around to start your Monday morning. Many areas have dropped into the mid to upper 60s with low 70s along the coast. The air mass is fairly dry, and sunshine is planned for most of the day. A weak frontal boundary is still draped along the coast, so any showers should remain offshore.

KATC Monday Afternoon Forecast

As far as temperatures Monday, most of us will stay in the mid 80s for highs. Plenty of sunshine is planned, with a few clouds closer to the coast. Northerly breezes should keep the humidity levels in check, so if should be pretty comfortable outside today.

KATC Three Day Forecast

Low pressure is forecast to develop along the offshore front somewhere off the southeast Louisiana coast. As it pushes eastward, it should help to keep us dry into Tuesday. Another front will slide through the area Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. There won't be a lot of moisture for the front to work with, so rain chances should remain at or below 30% for the mid week.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

After that front pushes southward, a cooler and drier air mass will head southward from the Great Lakes region. As of now it looks to dry things out for the remainder of the week, into the Memorial Day weekend. Although temperatures might be warming back to near 90 by Saturday, humidity levels might stay low through the upcoming weekend.