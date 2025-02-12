Weather Aware: Storms with severe potential expected today

Daniel Phillips

It's going to take its time but a front will finally move across Acadiana and clear the area.

In the process though it could bring a round of heavy showers and a few strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms.

Rain will arrive in a few different waves with the first coming early Wednesday morning with feeder showers getting pulled into the frontal boundary.

This could end up meaning some wet conditions for the morning commute so be prepared to need a little extra time to get to work.

The second wave will arrive late afternoon/early evening, again, potentially impacting your commute home from work.

This second round will be the one with the potential to provide the stronger storms and if we see severe weather it will be later in the day.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat but a few spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Dynamics seem to pick up just east of Acadiana and the North Shore into southern Mississippi is where I imagine a bulk of the severe weather occurs.

Acadiana could still be the area those storms initialize, however, so we'll still need to keep a close eye on them as they develop.

Once the front passes temperatures will take a drop and highs will be a solid 20 degrees cooler on Thursday.

Showers will start to pop back up again on Valentine's Day, and another round of potential severe weather will get in on Saturday evening.

Saturday's front will be followed by an even bigger drop in temperatures so we may not be done with frosts just yet.