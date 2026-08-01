Weak frontal boundary arrives later tonight with showers and storms

We're still expecting a weak front boundary to push through the state later tonight; this will allow isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to form. Expect wind gusts to reach about 25 mph. After the front passes, drier conditions will settle in, making for a pleasant Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rain will be hit or miss, especially north of I-10, while areas south of I-10 might see up to 2 inches, particularly in southeast Louisiana—Franklin and Morgan City will likely see the bulk of it. No severe weather is expected. Most of the rain should arrive around daybreak and wrap up before noon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Temperatures will stay consistent, with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Enjoy your weekend!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.