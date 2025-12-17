Warmer weather plus a few showers expected tomorrow

I’m thrilled to share that our below-freezing nights are behind us! We can look forward to rising temperatures for the rest of the year. Tonight will be cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and patchy to dense fog—it seems like fog has become a regular visitor! Tomorrow is set to be the warmest day of the week, reaching the upper 70s.

Today has been a bit gloomy but mild, with some isolated showers here and there. We might see a few more of those tomorrow, especially as a cold front moves in, bringing cooler and drier weather for a short while.

Expect overnight lows in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s—it’ll feel much more seasonal!

An upper-level ridge will be the culprit for the warming trend and dryness in the area.

Wow, can you believe how quickly this month is flying by? The Winter Solstice is just around the corner—this Sunday, to be exact! It's the shortest day of the year, but soon enough, we’ll be welcoming longer daylight hours.

And speaking of excitement, next week brings us Christmas Eve and then Christmas Day! It looks like Christmas Eve will be a cool one in the 50s, perfect for cozying up with loved ones.

As for Christmas Day here in the south, it won't be a white Christmas! We're expecting a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sounds like it’ll be short sleeves and shorts for many of us!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.