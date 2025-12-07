Warmer than normal Sunday; Cooler temperatures behind front tonight

Today felt pretty nice! Temperatures soared into the low 70s, making it feel like spring!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Unfortunately, we won’t be basking in this warmth for long. A cold front is moving in tonight, dropping our temperatures back down into the 40s.



Tomorrow's highs will only top out in the 50s.



The cold air settles, leading to temperatures at or near freezing on Monday night.



It'll warm up again into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon.



At least, we get a break from the rain after tonight!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

