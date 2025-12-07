Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer than normal Sunday; Cooler temperatures behind front tonight

Today felt pretty nice! Temperatures soared into the low 70s, making it feel like spring!

Unfortunately, we won’t be basking in this warmth for long. A cold front is moving in tonight, dropping our temperatures back down into the 40s.

Tomorrow's highs will only top out in the 50s.

The cold air settles, leading to temperatures at or near freezing on Monday night.

It'll warm up again into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

At least, we get a break from the rain after tonight!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

