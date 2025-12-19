Warm weekend ahead; Spotty showers return

The weekend is upon us, and it looks like we're in for some warm afternoons in the 70s!
Tonight, though, expect it to get a bit chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and 40s, so don’t forget to grab a jacket if you’re heading out. We might see a few areas of fog tonight.
As we move into Saturday, a high-pressure system over Louisiana will shift east, bringing back some moisture and a chance of rain on Sunday. We could see a few isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
The good news is that rainfall amounts should remain low, around 0.10". A few spots possibly seeing a bit more.
And for those wondering about Christmas, it looks like we’re in for a warm day! While it may not feel quite like the holiday season for some, at least it will be dry, perfect for all your festivities.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
