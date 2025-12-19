Warm weekend ahead; Spotty showers return

The weekend is upon us, and it looks like we're in for some warm afternoons in the 70s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight, though, expect it to get a bit chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and 40s, so don’t forget to grab a jacket if you’re heading out. We might see a few areas of fog tonight.

As we move into Saturday, a high-pressure system over Louisiana will shift east, bringing back some moisture and a chance of rain on Sunday. We could see a few isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

The good news is that rainfall amounts should remain low, around 0.10". A few spots possibly seeing a bit more.

And for those wondering about Christmas, it looks like we’re in for a warm day! While it may not feel quite like the holiday season for some, at least it will be dry, perfect for all your festivities.

