Warm weather and breezy conditions set to continue

Acadiana Wind Gust GRAF.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Acadiana Wind Gust GRAF.png
Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
7 Day - Day 2.png
The forecast remains pretty simple: a mix of sun and clouds due to a high-pressure system settled over the region. Rain is not expected in the near future. We'll continue to have hot, humid, and breezy weather through the weekend.

Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png

Expect a warm night ahead in the 70s, with tomorrow’s highs soaring into the mid-80s to low 90s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

With dew points remaining high in the 70s, it will feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s, giving us a summer vibe!

7 Day - Day 2.png

Tomorrow, there will be breezy winds gusting between 20-30 mph.

Acadiana Wind Gust GRAF.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

