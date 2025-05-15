Warm weather and breezy conditions set to continue

The forecast remains pretty simple: a mix of sun and clouds due to a high-pressure system settled over the region. Rain is not expected in the near future. We'll continue to have hot, humid, and breezy weather through the weekend.

Expect a warm night ahead in the 70s, with tomorrow’s highs soaring into the mid-80s to low 90s.

With dew points remaining high in the 70s, it will feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s, giving us a summer vibe!

Tomorrow, there will be breezy winds gusting between 20-30 mph.

