Warm, sunny weather continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

After an absolutely stunning weekend in the books it's time to drag ourselves out of bed and get ready for another work week.

The weather should cooperate with us for the most part with plenty of sunshine on deck and temperatures that will remain mostly mild.

Highs will average the low 80s and upper 70s over the next several days, with nights getting down into the low 60s and upper 50s.

A few more clouds will be likely as winds bring that moisture in from the Gulf but I'd still expect more sunshine than clouds and rain chances remain absent.

This is how a majority of the week will play out so we'll extend our stretch of nice weather a little longer.

As the moisture piles up through the week it will start to open the door for the return of some showers, but that likely won't be until next week.

Festival International kicks off a week from Wednesday so all eyes will be on that forecast and we'll be keeping a close eye on it.