Warm October weather remains through at least the weekend

Daniel Phillips

This sunny pattern remains firmly in place across south Louisiana as we deal with another day with little change.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory for areas along and south of I-10 with particularly dense fog a little closer to the coast.

Fog should burn up a little after sunrise and by about 9:00 a.m. we'll be back to being clear.

The rest of the day will pretty much go on as expected with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

It'll continue to warm slightly through the weekend and will hold steady through most of next week.

Our next chance of rain won't be until late next week when we'll get a little moisture into the area which could allow for some spotty showers to develop.

Even then rain chances don't look overly impressive at this time and wouldn't be enough to impact the encroaching drought.