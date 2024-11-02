Warm, muggy weather will continue through the week

It's been largely a very quiet start to the weekend across Acadiana after all the weather we had to end the month of October.

A decent breeze kept temperatures from feeling as warm but plenty of moisture has lingered which will keep us fairly warm overnight.

Lows will dip down into the low 70s making it almost 20 degrees above average.

Partly sunny and breezy weather will be on tap for Sunday, with an outside chance of a spotty shower.

Above average temperatures will continue through the week, consistently getting into the 80s through the entire week.

After a very dry October rain chances will pick back up again on Tuesday with scattered showers possible as a weak front moves through the area.

There doesn't look to be much of a cool down behind the front either and lingering moisture could lead to more scattered showers by the end of the week.