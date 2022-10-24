Warm & Breezy, Storms Overnight

We're starting the week with rather warm and humid conditions. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday, with highs running in the lower 80s. A cold front will sweep through the area tonight, into early Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain and cooler temperatures by the middle part of the week.

KATC Monday's Forecast

A big dip in the jet stream pattern over the western half of the United States, combined with a cold front, and some extra moisture from an old Pacific tropical system (Roslyn), will keep things breezy and humid today. Some wind gusts will exceed 30mph.

KATC Rainfall Forecast Through Tuesday

The trough in the upper pattern will continue drifting eastward, allowing a cold front to push closer to the region tonight. Rains will develop along the front, with up to a half inch of rain falling over the region. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary threat will be gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. Most of the rainfall should end Tuesday morning, with skies clearing during the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Once the front moves through, cooler and drier air will filter in. Temperatures on Wednesday should drop into the mid 70s for highs and lows Thursday morning will drop into the 40s. A slight warm up for Thursday and Friday as the next system approaches. This could bring some showers Friday into early Saturday before fresh breezes clear things out for Sunday.