Warm and Windy: Winds picking up Tuesday as temperatures stay above average

Daniel Phillips

After a wild start to the work week the weather will, for the most part, settle down for the remainder of the week.

Clouds will continue to linger across the area and sunshine will be limited for the next couple of days.

Temperatures remain above average and highs are expected to stay in the 80s through the remainder of the week, add plenty of moisture to the atmosphere and it will feel pretty sticky out.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will start to increase Tuesday afternoon and will continue to increase through the next 24 hours with wind gusts getting to around 40 mph through the day on Wednesday.

Clouds will slowly start to decrease through the day on Wednesday as well and by Thursday we'll be looking at sunnier skies.

Models in pretty good agreement that our next round of active weather will move in over the weekend with showers arriving Saturday night.

Showers and storms will continue through most of the day on Sunday, but behind that system will be some cool dry air.

These kinds of cool downs are becoming less frequent so it will be nice to have a refresher as we get into the second week of April.