Warm and sunny this weekend, but severe storms possible for Mardi Gras

A chilly night is ahead, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 40s and mostly clear skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, highs will warm up into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities!

However, a significant Pacific storm system is moves into the southern region, bringing the threat of severe storms. Currently, Acadiana is under a slight risk (2/5) while northern Louisiana faces a higher chance, categorized as an enhanced risk (3/5). Changes are still possible between now and then.

Looking at the hourly forecast for Mardi Gras, the day will start windy, and mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures in the 60s. The storms are expected to roll in during the afternoon and evening, so be sure to plan accordingly.

