Warm and pleasant days ahead

11.05.2025 FORECAST
Nice and pleasant conditions continue through tomorrow.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Get ready, Acadiana! A strong Canadian cold front is swooping in late Sunday, bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season! 🥶 We're looking at lows near freezing or even below in the south, with many of us likely experiencing our first frost and others their first freeze.

Euro Temps Regional Rob.png
1Euro Temps Regional Rob.png

It seems winter is arriving a bit earlier than usual this year—typically, we don’t see this until after Thanksgiving!

First Freeze.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

