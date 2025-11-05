Warm and pleasant days ahead

Nice and pleasant conditions continue through tomorrow.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Get ready, Acadiana! A strong Canadian cold front is swooping in late Sunday, bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season! 🥶 We're looking at lows near freezing or even below in the south, with many of us likely experiencing our first frost and others their first freeze.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

It seems winter is arriving a bit earlier than usual this year—typically, we don’t see this until after Thanksgiving!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.