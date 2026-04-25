Warm and muggy end to the weekend with a few isolated showers and storms

Last night's rain made it close to the coast, with some areas receiving up to 2 inches. There was even an isolated spot between Opelousas and Sunset that saw nearly 4 inches of heavy rain!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to tonight, rain chances are low. The SPC has most of Louisiana under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, mainly due to potential damaging winds and large hail.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Unlike yesterday, we’re not expecting widespread rainfall—maybe up to 1 inch in some areas, while others might not see any rain at all.

Most of the activity will be along or east of I-49, with conditions likely to fizzle out further south. For Acadiana, we might see a few isolated showers and storms early in the morning (after 5/6 AM), with mild and muggy lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

After 12 PM, another warm and humid day is shaping up, with highs in the 80s and the heat index creeping close to 90°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.