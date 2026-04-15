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Warm and dry weather until this weekend; Cool front increases rain chances

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

The warm weather is sticking around, and we're staying above average as we head into the weekend. But there’s a silver lining: Saturday night is bringing some much-needed rain with a cool front!

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For now, a high-pressure system is keeping our rain chances low, but a shower or two can make an appearance during the afternoon. While severe weather isn’t expected, a few thunderstorms could pop up. The WPC has flagged northern Acadiana and CENLA with a marginal (1/4) risk for flash flooding.

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We could have rainfall amounts reach up to an inch in some areas, with a few fortunate spots getting even more.

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As we wait for the cool down, our nights will remain warm and sticky, with lows in the mid to upper 60s and a chance of patchy fog.

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Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.