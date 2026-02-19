Warm and breezy into the weekend along with higher rain chances

A few areas are dealing with patchy fog this morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Dense Marine Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Once the fog lifts, we’re looking at another beautiful day ahead. Highs are back in the upper 70s to low 80s with breezy winds gusting between 25 and 30 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances are low today at just 10%, but they're set to rise on Friday and Saturday to around 30% to 40%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A cold front arrives Saturday, bringing drier air for the early next week near the freezing mark.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.