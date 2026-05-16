Warm and breezy conditions continue; Higher rain chances this week ahead

Today was another pleasant day with a nice breeze! Expect another warm night in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s, and with the humidity, it may feel like the low 90s!
While rain chances are low at just 20% for tomorrow, be prepared for a big shift mid-week.
According to the EURO model, we could see up to 4 inches of rain by next Saturday, with some heavy downpours possible. We're in for another week of unsettled weather.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.