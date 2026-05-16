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Warm and breezy conditions continue; Higher rain chances this week ahead

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Today was another pleasant day with a nice breeze! Expect another warm night in the upper 60s to low 70s.

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Tomorrow’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s, and with the humidity, it may feel like the low 90s!

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While rain chances are low at just 20% for tomorrow, be prepared for a big shift mid-week.

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According to the EURO model, we could see up to 4 inches of rain by next Saturday, with some heavy downpours possible. We're in for another week of unsettled weather.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.