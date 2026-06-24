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Very low rain chances and Summer heat rolls on

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The main focus is the HEAT! Highs are expected to soar into the 90s for the rest of the week.

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With feels-like temperatures hitting the triple digits, make sure to stay hydrated and cool.

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Rain chances are pretty slim in the forecast, with only a slight chance for a shower (0%-20%) or two. A new system arrives next week, increasing rain chances for our area.

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For our friends in the northern part of the state, there's a Flood Watch in effect through tomorrow. It's very unlikely this will affect us this far south.

Looking ahead at the Precipitation and Temperature Outlook for July, it seems we’re in for a dry and hot month—a classic July, wouldn’t you agree?

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.