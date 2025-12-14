Very cold airmass brings sub-freezing temperatures tonight

Brrrrrrr, it was extra chilly, today unlike Saturday! This blast of frigid air that's invading Louisiana followed a cold front that swept in earlier this morning.

A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect this evening until Monday morning, with temperatures expected to drop between 26°-29°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Make sure to protect your people, pets, plants, and especially those exposed pipes—sub-freezing temperatures could linger for 2-14 hours depending on your area! Check the graphic below for details.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY kicks in this evening, highlighting the fierce wind chills that are expected to be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Dress appropriately tomorrow morning, with these temperatures and wind chills, avoid exposing any skin! Highs on Monday will only reach the 40s, so it’s going to be a chilly day all around.

By Monday night, we’re likely looking at a light freeze, with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s.

By Tuesday afternoon, we can expect the return of milder air, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

I can’t wait for that warmer weather later this week! Stay warm, everyone!

