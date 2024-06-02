Update on power outages after Sunday's storms

Residents in areas of Acadiana impacted by Sunday's storms were left without power as power lines were knocked down and damage occured at the Erath power transmitter.

SLEMCO estimated that just under 5,000 customers were still without power (as of Sunday afternoon) as crews worked to repair powerlines.

Poles that had been knocked down along Highway 339 have been repaired but there are still issues with the Erath transmission grid.

In a statement on their Facebook page SLEMCO warned customers that this was a marathon and not a sprint and that while work will continue through the day it will take at least several hours to get power fully restored.

An update will be given by SLEMCO again around 4:00 p.m.