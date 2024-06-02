Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Update on power outages after Sunday's storms

447210058_857873656383119_1369788737563798614_n.jpg
Courtesty of SLEMCO
447210058_857873656383119_1369788737563798614_n.jpg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 15:05:01-04

Residents in areas of Acadiana impacted by Sunday's storms were left without power as power lines were knocked down and damage occured at the Erath power transmitter.

SLEMCO estimated that just under 5,000 customers were still without power (as of Sunday afternoon) as crews worked to repair powerlines.

Poles that had been knocked down along Highway 339 have been repaired but there are still issues with the Erath transmission grid.

In a statement on their Facebook page SLEMCO warned customers that this was a marathon and not a sprint and that while work will continue through the day it will take at least several hours to get power fully restored.

An update will be given by SLEMCO again around 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.