Warm and humid weather continues!

The unsettled weather pattern continues another day as drier conditions return this weekend, which is great news for those attending Festival International. However, there is still a slight possibility of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. Thankfully, we do not expect widespread rainfall for the rest of the week. A few areas may have patchy fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.