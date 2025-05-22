Watch Now
Unsettled weather on the horizon as Memorial Day nears

Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be mostly warm and dry! Expect lows tonight in the upper 60s and low 70s, with highs tomorrow in the 80s and 90s. And nope, Lafayette still hasn't hit that 90° mark yet!

As we head into Memorial Day, unsettled weather is on the horizon. A series of shortwave troughs will bring daily rain chances.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

On Monday, a low-end flash flood risk for northern Acadiana.

WPC Excessive Rainfall1.png

We’re looking at rainfall totals of 1-3" from Monday through Friday.

WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

Although Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, it looks like it will be a wet one. So, if you’re planning any outdoor activities, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for possible thunderstorms.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

