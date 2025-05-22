Unsettled weather on the horizon as Memorial Day nears

Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be mostly warm and dry! Expect lows tonight in the upper 60s and low 70s, with highs tomorrow in the 80s and 90s. And nope, Lafayette still hasn't hit that 90° mark yet!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we head into Memorial Day, unsettled weather is on the horizon. A series of shortwave troughs will bring daily rain chances.

On Monday, a low-end flash flood risk for northern Acadiana.

We’re looking at rainfall totals of 1-3" from Monday through Friday.

Although Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, it looks like it will be a wet one. So, if you’re planning any outdoor activities, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for possible thunderstorms.

