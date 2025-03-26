Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Unsettled weather going into the weekend with severe storms possible

Production Earth Design.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Production Earth Design.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png
g1.png
g2.png
g3.png
g5.png
Posted
and last updated

On Friday, a marginal risk (1/5) affects Allen, Evangeline, and northern Jeff Davis parishes. Some storms may produce gusty winds and possibly brief tornadoes.

Production Earth Design.png

Unlike the storm system from Monday, this one is likely to bring heavy rainfall, leading to potential flooding issues. The WPC has issued a slight risk (2/4) for heavy rain in Acadiana, with rainfall amounts expected to range from 2 to 4 inches, and some models even predicting nearly 8 inches. So, it looks like another free car wash is on the way!

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
GFS Precip Potential Louisiana Baker.png
Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png

On Saturday, the slight (2/5) covers all of Louisiana, but by Sunday, it will shift towards the southeast. It's worth noting that the SPC Outlooks are subject to change on a daily basis.

1Severe_Weather_Outlook Rob2.png
Severe_Weather_Outlook Rob2.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.