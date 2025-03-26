Unsettled weather going into the weekend with severe storms possible

On Friday, a marginal risk (1/5) affects Allen, Evangeline, and northern Jeff Davis parishes. Some storms may produce gusty winds and possibly brief tornadoes.

Unlike the storm system from Monday, this one is likely to bring heavy rainfall, leading to potential flooding issues. The WPC has issued a slight risk (2/4) for heavy rain in Acadiana, with rainfall amounts expected to range from 2 to 4 inches, and some models even predicting nearly 8 inches. So, it looks like another free car wash is on the way!

On Saturday, the slight (2/5) covers all of Louisiana, but by Sunday, it will shift towards the southeast. It's worth noting that the SPC Outlooks are subject to change on a daily basis.

