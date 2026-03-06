Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unsettled weather expected tomorrow evening and night

Storm Threats.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Storm Threats.png
An incoming upper-level trough will enhance our chances for showers and storms this weekend! The severe weather threat remains unchanged for tomorrow evening and night. Acadiana is still split between a marginal (1/5) and slight (2/5) risk for severe storms.

Production Earth Design.png

The main threat includes damaging winds, a brief spin-up tornado or two, and or large hail.

Storm Threats.png

Saturday looks mostly dry, but a few streamer showers and storms can be expected. Keep the umbrella nearby! The main line of storms is expected to move in late Saturday, just before midnight for our western parishes, and will continue to sweep through the rest of Acadiana until around 4 or 5 AM, exiting St. Mary Parish. Timing may vary slightly depending on the speed of the storms.

2026-03-06_16-36-29.gif

Heavy rainfall is also a concern, with the potential for localized flash flooding—especially in areas north of I-10, which are under a marginal (1/4) to slight (2/4) risk.

WPC Excessive Rainfall2.png

Rain totals may reach up to 2 inches, with some isolated spots potentially receiving 3-4 inches this weekend.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png

Looking ahead to Sunday, no severe weather is anticipated, but a few strong storms could develop, along with a marginal (1/4) threat of flash flooding due to heavy rain.

2Production Earth Design.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png

Next week is likely to bring another round of severe storms on Thursday, with CENLA under a slight (2/5) risk.

Severe_Weather_Outlook Rob2.png

