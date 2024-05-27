Unofficial kick off to summer officially brings back summer Heat Advisories

Daniel Phillips

Well that didn't take long.

The unofficial start to summer has officially brought in summer heat and Acadiana couldn't even make it to June before heat advisories returned to the area.

As temperatures rise in the afternoon the heat index will push between 108 and 111 in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. Memorial Day.

The only hope we'll have in cooling us down is a spotty afternoon shower, and a few of them should be present later in the day.

Daily pop-up showers will become a lot more common this week so keep in mind that from now until basically September you could run into a quick shower.

Near record heat won't last all week, temperatures will stay high on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s but the later parts of the week do look slightly cooler.

The weather pattern is really slowing down and it seems like we've already gotten to our typical summer weather.

Hot, humid, and the chance for spotty showers will be the main order of business for most of the next few months.

Hopefully this week's heat isn't a sign of things to come, but the the Climate Prediction Center is under the belief that this will be another hotter than normal summer.

So before it becomes to common place a quick reminder for find that shade, drink that water, and take care of yourself in the heat.

After all it'll be a long summer.