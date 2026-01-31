Two more nights of freezing temperatures before we warm up

As we close out the month, winter is making its presence felt here in the South!
A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY and FREEZE WARNING remains in place through 10 AM tomorrow.
Tonight is forecasted to be the coldest this week, with lows in the 20s.
With gusty winds, it will feel even colder—down into the teens and twenties.
CENLA and Acadiana will face subfreezing temperatures for 11 to 17 hours overnight through Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, it won't be as cold but still chilly in the 40s.
Tomorrow night will be the last night below freezing for a while, with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Looking ahead, Monday brings a nice change as we warm up to mid-60s.
