TS Imelda brings gusty winds and rain to the east; Acadiana remains dry and hot

These two systems right here are causing a muck for the southeast, Bahamas, and Bermuda!

If you missed it, Tropical Storm Imelda formed over the Bahamas and is currently about 355 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Imelda is expected to stay a tropical storm for a few days before potentially strengthening into a hurricane later this week. While it seems to be heading east away from land, Bermuda should definitely keep an eye on this one, as it might be in the storm's path.

As for the East Coast, prepare for rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Gusty winds could also be a factor, although a direct hit on the coast seems unlikely.

Tropical Storm Warnings are currently in effect for the Bahamas and parts of East Florida.

Hurricane Humberto is a powerful system located roughly 470 miles south of Bermuda.

Thankfully, it remains over open waters and is moving northwest, passing to the west of Bermuda and then north. Tropical Storm Watches are already in place in anticipation of its progression.

Quiet and sunny start to the week!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

