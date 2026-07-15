Tropics are heating up while temperatures rise here in the state

Look at what we have here! We have two areas of disturbance brewing in the tropics.

The first disturbance is developing in the Northeastern Gulf, where a low-pressure system is expected to form this weekend and make its way into the southeast early next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave is positioned southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development could occur as it drifts west-northwest.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

What does this mean for Louisiana? A surge of tropical moisture arrives with an upper-level trough swooping in, meaning higher rain chances for us next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Our classic summertime weather returns with plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures ahead. A high pressure systems moves in, and we’re looking at highs in the low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's heat index is expected to soar above 100° and stay there through the weekend. Stay cool and prioritize heat safety as we enjoy these summer days! It’s the perfect time to dive back into the pool, soak up some sun, and don’t forget to stay hydrated and slather on that sunscreen!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While the rain chances are low, there’s still a slight possibility of a pop-up storm in the afternoons.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.