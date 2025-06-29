Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropics and temperatures are heating up this week

At the end of this week, an area of low pressure could develop from a leftover frontal boundary near or along the Gulf Coast. There is a possibility of slow tropical or subtropical development off the coastline.

We have the second named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Barry right off the coast of Mexico. Barry will continue its track towards the northwest and make landfall late tonight.

No impacts are expected for the Gulf Coast.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

More of the same forecast is expected tomorrow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

