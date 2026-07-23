Tropical Storm Bertha maintains intensity

10 AM ADVISORY FOR TROPICAL STORM BERTHA:

Bertha is maintaining its tropical storm status with sustained winds of 45 mph and has picked up speed, moving west at 10 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While it remains uncertain if Bertha has made a second landfall in Vermilion Parish, its path has been inconsistent yet predominantly aligned along the coast.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The storm's convection is mainly concentrated on the south side, heading towards Texas, where it’s expected to make its final landfall and possibly dissipate within the next 24 hours.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This morning, a wind gust of 42 mph was recorded in Pecan Island. Unfortunately, the storm surge has led to flooding at the Burns Point Recreational Park in St. Mary Parish, resulting in its closure. Winds are gradually increasing across Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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Bertha is holding on as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 45 mph, heading west at 13 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The system is about 145 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, and most of her impacts are expected along the coast and in coastal waters due to strong northerly shear. Texas, get ready—Bertha will be making its way to you guys later today before making a second landfall and fizzling out.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect from St. Mary Parish and westward. Thankfully, winds haven’t been too crazy today, but we can still expect gusts up to 30 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For the rest of today, expect off-and-on scattered tropical showers. A few may linger tomorrow, but drying conditions should be on the way as an upper-level ridge builds back in for the weekend!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

What a scorcher it was yesterday! highs topped out in the upper 90s! Lafayette came close to tying the record of 100°, and Lake Charles actually broke their old record of 100° set way back in 1907 with a sizzling new record of 102°! New Iberia was almost at their 2023 record of 99°, hitting a high of 98° yesterday.

Lafayette has set a new record for the warmest low temperature, reaching 82°, surpassing the previous record of 79° established in 2018.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

But here’s some good news: today’s highs are dropping to a much more manageable upper 80s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The feels-like temperatures are also cooling down to the upper 90s for most, so let’s soak it in before those low to mid-90s come back tomorrow!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.