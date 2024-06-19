Tropical Storm Alberto becomes first named storm of the season

The 2024 Hurricane Season has its first named storm of the season with T.S. Alberto becoming official Wednesday morning.

This isn't going to change any of the impacts associated with the storm, which has been producing flooding rains to parts of Texas.

Alberto will continue to move west into Mexico over the next 24 hours and will eventually dissipate by Thursday evening.

Acadiana's impacts remain minimal with tropical moisture producing scattered showers and a steady breeze through the day.

Conditions deteriorate further offshore with a Tropical Storm Warning issued for areas 60 nautical miles south of Louisiana.

The next name to be used this season will be Beryl