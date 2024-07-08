Tropical Outlook for the week of July 8th - July 15th

The tropical outlook this week will touch a little on Hurricane Beryl and what happens now that it's made landfall. A full breakdown of Acadiana impacts, however, can be found here.

This outlook is valid for the week of July 8th through July 15th.

Daniel Phillips

The record breaking Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Tx Monday morning, thirteen days after leaving the African coast as a tropical wave.

It was a remarkable life cycle that saw Beryl reach Category Five strength as it smashed through the Caribbean, made landfall again in Mexico, restrengthened in the Gulf before it's final landfall Monday morning.

This was the earliest we've seen both a Category Four and Five storm develop, the earliest we've seen a major storm develop east of the lesser Antilles, the third earliest we've seen a major storm develop (one of the others being Audrey in 1957), and one of the earliest to go through a rapid intensification cycle.

Speaking of that rapid intensification cycle this continues a trend we've seen over the last near decade of storms rapidly intensifying beyond their projected intensity.

This was a scary storm, not just for the people in the path who faced it, but for what it represents.

Going into the season a lot was made about how warm the waters would be and that most models pointed to this being a very active season, hopefully Beryl isn't a sign of things to come but it certainly feels ominous.

There's nothing behind Beryl and currently no waves that seem to show any sign of further development so the rest of the week should remain quiet.

There's still an awful lot of dust out there this week, so conditions will remain unfavorable for development.

As we go through the rest of this month we will slowly be moving toward the peak of the hurricane season, we've already seen how strong storms can get this year so don't get complacent.