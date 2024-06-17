Tropical Outlook for June 17th - 24th

This outlook is valid for June 17th through June 24th.

There's two different areas of interest this week and it's increasingly looking likely that we get our first tropical system of the year, possibly seeing Alberto in the next few days.

Only one of these areas of interest will have any sort of impact to Louisiana and that is obviously the one that is in the Bay of Campeche so that's were we'll focus most of our attention.

Model guidance doesn't seem particularly interested in developing the wave in the Atlantic either, so it'll be monitored but this is likely the last you'll hear of it.

Daniel Phillips

The system in the Bay of Campeche, on the other hand, has found itself in a favorable position and most reliable models seem to be favoring development.

Exactly what that development looks like is still up for debate, Hurricane Hunters are schedule to fly into it on Monday afternoon and the data sent back will start allowing models to move toward consensus.

Regardless of development the impacts to Acadiana will remain largely unchanged, and most of those impacts we started discussing last week.

Daniel Phillips

We saw a major increase in tropical moisture on Sunday which resulted in the showers we received both over the weekend and early Monday morning.

That moisture is going to linger as long as that low sits in the Bay of Campeche and swirls so we'll keep the rain chances relatively high through a majority of the week.

Showers will arrive in waves so expect periods of heavy rain, followed by a break before the next round arrives.

Localized flash flooding will likely be the biggest issue and a wide spread flood event isn't expected, the heaviest showers look like they'll be in coastal Texas south of Galveston.

Daniel Phillips

Areas along the coast, particularly Cameron Parish and the western shore of Vermilion Bay, will need to be mindful of some possible coastal flooding.

Strong persistent winds will pile up some of the water and tides are running higher than normal so we may see some minor flooding during high tide.

Some of the canals that run into Delcambre may see some minor flooding during high tide as well so just be mindful that may be going on the next few days.

Highway 82 west of Holly Beach is pretty notorious for flooding so be mindful if that's an area you typically travel that there may be water on the roads.

In anticipation the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch for the area.

Daniel Phillips

We'll need to keep an eye on some of the moisture that hangs around behind this system, which is typically just good practice this time of year.

It looks like it should quiet down a little for us locally later this week.

This has been a good reminder about how drawn out and ever changing these tropical forecasts can be so remember to never latch on to a single forecast.

If anything changes this week, or if the storm gets a name, we'll be back with an update.

Until then this has been the tropical outlook for the week of June 17th-24th.