Tropical disturbance in the Gulf leads to more rain for Louisiana next week!

The tropics are currently active with three disturbances in the Gulf and Atlantic, each showing a moderate chance of forming into tropical depressions over the next several days. We are approaching the peak of hurricane season, typically around September 10th.
The primary focus for the KATC weather experts is on Invest 91-L in the Bay of Campeche. Although it's currently producing disorganized showers and storms, it is expected to gradually drift northward and gain strength. There is a high probability that a tropical depression will form next week. If it gets named, the next system would be called Francine. Regardless, Louisiana is likely to experience heavy rainfall.
Tomorrow and Monday, we can expect dry and fairly sunny conditions as a warm front lifts north. However, this transition will bring increased Gulf moisture combined with a low-pressure system, which could result in flooding rain in Louisiana for several days until the rainfall moves out by next weekend.
Acadiana should anticipate multiple days of widespread showers and storms starting on Tuesday. The highest chance of rain is expected on Wednesday, with a 90% probability. Rainfall amounts are anticipated to range between 3-7 inches, and heavy rain may lead to ponding on roadways. Stay safe and stay informed!
