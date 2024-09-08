Tropical disturbance in the Gulf leads to more rain for Louisiana next week!

The tropics are currently active with three disturbances in the Gulf and Atlantic, each showing a moderate chance of forming into tropical depressions over the next several days. We are approaching the peak of hurricane season, typically around September 10th.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The primary focus for the KATC weather experts is on Invest 91-L in the Bay of Campeche. Although it's currently producing disorganized showers and storms, it is expected to gradually drift northward and gain strength. There is a high probability that a tropical depression will form next week. If it gets named, the next system would be called Francine. Regardless, Louisiana is likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow and Monday, we can expect dry and fairly sunny conditions as a warm front lifts north. However, this transition will bring increased Gulf moisture combined with a low-pressure system, which could result in flooding rain in Louisiana for several days until the rainfall moves out by next weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Acadiana should anticipate multiple days of widespread showers and storms starting on Tuesday. The highest chance of rain is expected on Wednesday, with a 90% probability. Rainfall amounts are anticipated to range between 3-7 inches, and heavy rain may lead to ponding on roadways. Stay safe and stay informed!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

