Tracking Tropical Storm Arthur: What to expect as landfall approaches

If you haven't heard, Tropical Storm Arthur has officially made its debut as the first named storm of the Atlantic Season.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With sustained winds now reaching 45 mph, Arthur is currently skirting along the Texas coastline and is expected to make landfall later today, likely impacting southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While little to no strengthening is forecasted before landfall, coastal areas will feel the effects with tropical storm-force winds. Some inland regions might experience gusts of 40-45 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for our coastal parishes, and we're still on the lookout for coastal flooding and storm surge of up to 4 feet during high tide.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We do not anticipate a major wind event, but it will be breezy through early tomorrow. As Arthur moves closer, its circulation will weaken by this evening.

Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon as Arthur approaches. These storms may produce heavy rainfall as the system tracks northeast. We should see Arthur clear out by Thursday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.