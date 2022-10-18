Winter-like temperatures for a couple of days

Frosty conditions will be possible for portions of Acadiana over the next few mornings as temperatures drop into the mid-30s in most areas by daybreak.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern Acadiana Parishes Wednesday morning with a light freeze and/or frost most likely to the north and into Central Louisiana.
It won't be cold enough for any pipe issues, but it would be a good idea to protect the tender vegetation and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay...not only tonight, but for tomorrow night as well.
Wednesday morning low temperatures will range from the mid-30s across most of Acadiana to near the freezing mark along and north of the Highway 190 corridor.
Expect full sunshine for our Wednesday with temperatures limited to the low-mid 60s.
Another cold night is expected Wednesday into Thursday morning with readings quite similar to what is expected overnight through Wednesday morning.
Thereafter, a nice warm-up is in store for Acadiana with highs reaching the low-mid 70s Thursday afternoon and staying mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday night into Friday morning.
Friday and the weekend look quite nice and seasonable warm with highs in the low-mid 80s while nighttime lows reside in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
With any luck, our next frontal system could induce a better chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms for mid-next week.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
And Acadiana does need the rain, with most locations receiving 1/2" or less since the first week of September.
