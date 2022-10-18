Winter-like temperatures for a couple of days

Frosty conditions will be possible for portions of Acadiana over the next few mornings as temperatures drop into the mid-30s in most areas by daybreak.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northern Acadiana Parishes Wednesday morning with a light freeze and/or frost most likely to the north and into Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It won't be cold enough for any pipe issues, but it would be a good idea to protect the tender vegetation and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay...not only tonight, but for tomorrow night as well.

Wednesday morning low temperatures will range from the mid-30s across most of Acadiana to near the freezing mark along and north of the Highway 190 corridor.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect full sunshine for our Wednesday with temperatures limited to the low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another cold night is expected Wednesday into Thursday morning with readings quite similar to what is expected overnight through Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, a nice warm-up is in store for Acadiana with highs reaching the low-mid 70s Thursday afternoon and staying mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday and the weekend look quite nice and seasonable warm with highs in the low-mid 80s while nighttime lows reside in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

With any luck, our next frontal system could induce a better chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms for mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

And Acadiana does need the rain, with most locations receiving 1/2" or less since the first week of September.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel