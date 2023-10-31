Wind-Chilly for trick or treaters...frost/light freeze possible Thursday morning

It will be a wind-chilly Halloween for trick or treaters in Acadiana this evening as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s by 9pm....so dress in layers!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Cold Canadian air continues to filter in the region with skies expected to clear overnight while lows head for the mid-upper 30s for most spots in the area Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Central Louisiana on northward where lows will dip into the low-mid 30s...it's not a done deal that there will be a freeze or any frost as breeze north winds may hold temperatures just above freezing.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should be a different story tomorrow night as winds relax and the coldest air arrives.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Freeze Watch is also in effect for the I-10 parishes for Wednesday night/Thursday morning as readings should drop into the low-mid 30s most spots...perhaps near the upper 20s toward Central Louisiana...which certainly could translate to a killing freeze/frost.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So if anything, most of Acadiana should consider protecting the plants for Wednesday night...and it goes without saying, make sure the pets have a warm place to stay and please follow safe space-heater instructions.

Look for lots of sunshine for our Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the 50s touching near 60° for an afternoon high.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rest of the week and weekend looks great after the frosty start Thursday morning as readings push 70° for that afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We should see moderating temperatures and dry weather continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s Friday and approaching the 80° mark this weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast and have a happy and safe Halloween!

