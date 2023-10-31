Wind-Chilly for trick or treaters...frost/light freeze possible Thursday morning

It will be a wind-chilly Halloween for trick or treaters in Acadiana this evening as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s by 9pm....so dress in layers!
Cold Canadian air continues to filter in the region with skies expected to clear overnight while lows head for the mid-upper 30s for most spots in the area Wednesday morning.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Central Louisiana on northward where lows will dip into the low-mid 30s...it's not a done deal that there will be a freeze or any frost as breeze north winds may hold temperatures just above freezing.
It should be a different story tomorrow night as winds relax and the coldest air arrives.
A Freeze Watch is also in effect for the I-10 parishes for Wednesday night/Thursday morning as readings should drop into the low-mid 30s most spots...perhaps near the upper 20s toward Central Louisiana...which certainly could translate to a killing freeze/frost.
So if anything, most of Acadiana should consider protecting the plants for Wednesday night...and it goes without saying, make sure the pets have a warm place to stay and please follow safe space-heater instructions.
Look for lots of sunshine for our Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the 50s touching near 60° for an afternoon high.
The rest of the week and weekend looks great after the frosty start Thursday morning as readings push 70° for that afternoon.
We should see moderating temperatures and dry weather continue into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s Friday and approaching the 80° mark this weekend.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast and have a happy and safe Halloween!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers