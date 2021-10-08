Weather staying nice, but warm into the weekend

The weather will stay on a roll as we round of the week and head into the weekend.

Clear and comfortable conditions on this Friday morning.

Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and into the mid-80s by lunchtime.

Mostly sunny skies will carry into the afternoon.

It'll be another day as temperature push the middle and even upper 80s in spots.

We'll keep the nice weather going into the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

You'll start to notice that humidity sneaking up, especially by the end of the weekend.

Humidity sticking around for the better of the week, and with that, we'll have the chance to see a few showers.

With any luck, we'll start to see a change in the pattern in turns on some cooler weather by next weekend and into the following week, but nothing set in stone at this point.

We'll keep our fingers crossed and see how the pattern evolves with time..

TROPICS

No major concerns out in the Atlantic basin.

The NHC continues to highlight one small spot off the South Carolina coastline, but development is not likely as it tracks away from land.

The rest of the tropics are quiet.

