Warmth continues but changes Friday into the weekend

Early spring warmth will continue for Acadiana through Thursday, but the first of a couple of cool fronts will arrive Friday and then for the latter part of the weekend.

The first front will run out of gas over our area so don't expect much in the way of significant cooling, while the secondary front arriving Sunday night will finally get our temperatures back to where they should be for this time of year...for a few days.

In the near-term, expect another mild and humid night through Wednesday morning with clouds and some patchy fog increasing through daybreak.

Low temperatures will again be within a degree or two of 70°.

Fog remains a tricky proposition to forecast in this pattern, but if and when skies become fair in the early evenings, fog will be a better bet.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, the forecast includes patchy fog for Wednesday morning per the model guidance, but just about any morning through Friday we might see more widespread dense fog form.

After some morning cloudiness, look for more intervals of sunshine into Wednesday afternoon, and as compared with what we experienced Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will top out in the low-mid 80s across the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Little change is anticipated for our Thursday, with a change arriving in the form of a weakening front Friday.

Some showers, perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Friday with rain chances currently in the 40-50%...so it is not a done deal we get any significant moisture to suppress the pollen count.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind Friday's front we can expect just some slight cooling.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A secondary cool front should arrive roughly Sunday night and may generate some showers, but not a whole lot is expected with this system either.

Cooler, more seasonably temperatures and a nice stretch of weather should follow early to mid-next week, before another, perhaps stronger and more robust weather system, arrives by next Thursday...but this part of the forecast is subject to change, especially this time of year.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel