Warming up through the work week

It was absolutely beautiful and really hard to ask for much better weather out there on our Easter Sunday.

Hopefully you were able to get out and soak it all in at some point!

Generally clear skies will remain in place overnight tonight as low temperatures drop into the low-mid 50s across the region.

Bradlet Graf model

High pressure at the surface just off to the east will keep our weather relatively nice and quiet on Monday.

Expect a mainly sunny sky as afternoon highs push the upper 70s.

Bradley High temperatures

This will kick off what is to be a warmer week ahead.

Tuesday we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance to see an isolated shower or two.

High temperatures will once again approach the upper 70s.

Much of the same can be said going into Wednesday before a slight uptick in rain chances arrive late Wednesday/early Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches.

The front will not actually push through the area, so that will keep some rain chances in the forecast going into Thursday and Friday of this week as that boundary settles in just off to our north.

All the while temperatures will be climbing into the lower and perhaps even middle 80s across the area.

The good news is that no particular day this week should be a washout, but it will certainly be a warmer one overall.

Y'all have a great week!

