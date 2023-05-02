Warmer, more sun Wednesday; shower risk this weekend

Acadiana is in for more fine and increasingly warmer weather as the week wears on, but do expect the chance of scattered showers for Friday and portions of the weekend.

High pressure will remain in charge across the area through Thursday allowing for mostly sunny skies while temperatures push into the mid-80s during the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be seasonable with most closer to the lower 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Friday, the first in a series of weak disturbances aloft will work in tandem with higher Gulf moisture and humidity to produce the chance of a few scattered showers and/or a thunderstorm starting by Friday afternoon, and then again for the afternoon hours this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures and humidity will be nearing more summer-like levels this weekend and will likely continue through much of next week...along with the chance of scattered showers and a few storms each day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fortunately at this time, we see no severe weather-makers nor any heavy rains for the area over the next week to 10 days.

Look for highs this weekend into next week to stay planted in the mid-upper 80s while night time/morning lows will migrate into the more uncomfortable low-mid 70s.

We could see some slightly cooler/drier air toward the end of next week, but for now consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Finally in pollen news, the numbers for tree, grass and weed pollen are beginning to definitively decrease across the Acadiana area, with that trend likely to continue.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So for now, it's pretty much on to love bug/mosquito season!

------------------------------------------------------------

