Warm, with few showers Sunday; big cooldown late next week

A little more moisture will work into the area on Sunday, and that will give us a slightly better chance to see a few scattered showers.

Temperatures tonight will only be dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Another warm afternoon on Sunday as highs settle into the middle 80s with a 30-40% chance to see some of those showers.

Bradley Graf Model

Winds will be southeasterly at 8-15 mph.

A drier flow aloft will help to lower rain chances into the 20% range for Monday and most of Tuesday.

A cold front will be advancing into the area by Wednesday.

Bradley GFS Long-Range

Expect scattered showers and storms along and out ahead of the boundary.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger to perhaps severe side, so we'll have to keep an eye on that.

We will then turn much cooler behind the frontal passage heading into the latter part of the week and into Halloween weekend.

Overnight lows will dip down into the lower-middle 50s (maybe even some upper 40s come next Saturday morning!) as afternoon highs settle into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

TROPICS

No new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

