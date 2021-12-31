Warm/muggy/windy Saturday; big cooldown Sunday

Happy New Year!

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s.

A southerly breeze will be in place as well.

WINDY conditions on Saturday.

Bradley Wind gusts

Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

You'll want to secure any loose outdoors that you may have.

It'll be another warm day as temperatures top out in the low-mid 80s.

Bradley Graf model

Scattered showers and some storms will become more likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

However, it will not be an all-day rain event.. But I'd still keep the rain gear handy.

Severe weather is not expected here locally, but there is an enhanced risk for severe storms across the Tennessee river valley.

Our main issue is going to be those gusty winds..

Winds will stay breezy Sunday. Only difference is that those winds will swing around to out of the NNW.

Bradley Wind gusts

There may still be some overrunning moisture through the first half of Sunday morning, but skies will gradually clear throughout the day.

We'll likely hit our high temperature on Sunday during the pre-dawn hours.

Readings will be following into the 40s by the afternoon.

And with a brisk northerly wind in place, it'll actually feel like the 30s!

Bradley Wind chills

Quite a dramatic change from the 80s we've had this past week!

First freeze of the winter season will arrive Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s (perhaps even some upper 20s north).

Sunny into Monday afternoon as highs will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

More of a changeable pattern into next week with a warming trend into mid-week followed by another cold front Thursday.

We'll have more on that in the days ahead.

Wishing all of you a happy, healthy, and safe New Year!

~Bradley